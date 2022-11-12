ASI booked under POCSO Act in Kerala, suspended

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], November 12 (ANI): An assistant sub-inspector has been suspended after registration of a case against him under POCSO Act in Kerala's Wayanad district.

A case has been registered against Ambalawayal police station Grade ASI Babu under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC and relevant sections of protection of children from of sexual offences (POCSO) Act.

After the complaint filed by the girl, Wayanad police chief conducted an enquiry and submitted a report in this regard to deputy inspector general. The DIG on the basis of the report ordered his suspension.



In another POCSO case five years ago in Kerala, two minor sisters from Kerala's Walayar were found dead under suspicious circumstances.

The elder sister, aged 13, was found hanging in her house on January 13, 2017. Within two months, her nine-year-old sibling was also found hanging in her house on March 4, 2017.

As per the postmortem reports, both the girls were subjected to sexual assault.

The autopsy report in the case of the younger girl even suggested the possibility of homicidal hanging. The mother also claimed that her two daughters were murdered. (ANI)

