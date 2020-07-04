ASI dies after being hit by car in Delhi's Chanakyapuri, accused arrested

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) died in an accident when a car rammed into the wall near the US embassy on Friday in Chanakyapuri area of New Delhi.
According to police, ''An accident took place around 10 am when a car driven by Siddharth Bharat, (41 yrs) Assistant Professor of Rajasthan University, Jaipur, rammed into a wall near the US embassy."
"Assistant Sub-Inspector Lal Man Singh Sisodiya (51 yrs) of police control room unit who was on duty near the gate of the US embassy died in the accident," police added.
A case in this regard has been registered in Chanakyapuri Police Station and the driver of the car has been arrested, said police.
Further investigation in this matter is on. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 03, 2020 23:56 IST
