ASI dies after being hit by car in Delhi's Chanakyapuri, accused arrested

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) died in an accident when a car rammed into the wall near the US embassy on Friday in Chanakyapuri area of New Delhi.

According to police, ''An accident took place around 10 am when a car driven by Siddharth Bharat, (41 yrs) Assistant Professor of Rajasthan University, Jaipur, rammed into a wall near the US embassy."

"Assistant Sub-Inspector Lal Man Singh Sisodiya (51 yrs) of police control room unit who was on duty near the gate of the US embassy died in the accident," police added.

A case in this regard has been registered in Chanakyapuri Police Station and the driver of the car has been arrested, said police.

Further investigation in this matter is on. (ANI)