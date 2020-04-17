ASI Harjeet Singh promoted as SI for exemplary courage during Patiala Sabzi Mandi attack

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 16 (ANI): ASI Harjeet Singh, who lost his hand while bravely fighting off an attack by a bunch of goons at the Patiala Sabzi Mandi, has been promoted to the rank of Sub Inspector in recognition of his exemplary courage, while three other police personnel involved in the incident have been awarded the Director General's Commendation Disc.

The decision was taken by Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta after consulting Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday.

Inspector Bikkar Singh, SHO of Patiala Sadar Police Station, ASI Raghbir Singh and ASI Raj Singh, are the other three police officials rewarded for the display of exemplary courage and devotion to duty during the enforcement of curfew, access control and social distancing measures.

The incident happened at Patiala's Sabzi Mandi around 5:30 am on April 12 when a white ISUZU DMX vehicle, carrying about five to six persons, on being signalled to stop outside the main gate of the Sabzi Mandi, crashed into the main gate and also broken the police barricades ahead.

When the policemen on duty joint party approached the vehicle, it was attacked by Balwinder Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Beant Singh, Nirbhai Singh and their associates with sharp-edged weapons, including swords.

Four police officers and a mandi employee, AR Yadwinder Singh, were seriously injured in the incident, wherein

Making an exception from the laid down norms, Gupta has also conferred the DGP's Commendation Disc on Yadwinder Singh, a non-uniformed official of the Mandi Board, Patiala.

The DGP said the promotion/awards were in recognition of the display of outstanding devotion to duty, patience in the face of provocation, courage and presence of mind of all these men, and to motivate other police officers to continue performing their duties without any fear.

Besides promoting ASI Harjeet Singh to the local rank of Sub Inspector, his name has also been approved for inclusion in List D-II, which is a fast track route for promotion to the substantive rank of ASI (the substantive rank of Harjeet Singh is Head Constable), as laid down in the Punjab Police Rules for recognition of Police Officials of exceptional merit, said Gupta.

Pointing out that the attack by the band of criminals was very sudden and vicious, the DGP observed that while ASI Harjeet Singh's left hand was chopped off in the incident, SHO Bilkar Singh had to be sutured and plastered for many sharp cuts on his left arm. The other police officers also had to be hospitalized for treatment of their injuries.

The police officials and Yadwinder Singh displayed great calm, courage, patience and presence of mind, and immediately informed senior officers, sought reinforcements, and also evacuated ASI Harjeet Singh to PGI Chandigarh along with his detached hand. At the same time, they also launched a chase of the culprits, an official statement said.

An FIR was registered and police parties were dispatched for rounding up the assailants. The exercise was planned and led by SSP Patiala personally. DGP Gupta spoke to the PGI Director for requesting immediate activation of emergency team at Advanced Trauma Centre, PGI and the best possible surgery, medical treatment and support to Harjeet Singh.

Ultimately, after a seven and a half-hour long complex operation, the detached left hand of Harjeet Singh was re-attached by PGI Doctors, and in a swift operation, all the accused persons were arrested on the same day, along with large recoveries of pistols, sharp-edged weapons, drugs and cash.

At present, ASI Harjeet Singh is still admitted in PGI Chandigarh after another surgery yesterday and is under close medical supervision, said a police spokesperson. (ANI)

