ASI succumbs to corona in Andhra's Anantapuram

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): A 51-year-old police officer died due to coronavirus infection in the Anantapuram district, said Andhra Pradesh DGP on Sunday.

The deceased S Habibullah was posted at Parigi police station as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI). The State Chief Minister's Office has announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the deceased family.

Habibullah, the cop from Hindupuram town, was working at Parigi for three years. After he fell sick 20 days ago, Parigi SI sent him on leave, observing his health condition, however, he returned to the job within a few days. The SI sent him to duty at Konapuram picket, keeping his health in mind.

Habibullah again fell ill on April 16 after which his family members took him to Hindupuram GGH. Thereafter, he was taken to Anantapuram COVID-19 hospital. The doctor over there suggested him to join at Parigi GGH, as he had no corona, according to the State DGP.

While his family was planning to shift him to Bengaluru, he breathed his last on April 17. He was survived by his wife, daughter and son. (ANI)

