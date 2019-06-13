Arthi Arun with her gold medal (ANI photo)
Arthi Arun with her gold medal (ANI photo)

Asian powerlifting champion Arthi Arun awaits sponsor

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 07:45 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 13 (ANI): Sportsmen are often flooded with offers and rewards after winning a major game especially an international one. But not in case of Arthi Arun, the powerlifter who won gold at Asian Powerlifting Championship this year.
Arun, a dentist by profession, is baffled over the government's apathy towards her achievements. "I have not received any kind of support from any sports authority. I had submitted a letter but did not receive any reply. All I am asking is for an appreciation letter. Is that too much to ask?" she asked.
Arun has not even got a sponsor to continue her game. "I am waiting for sponsors. Till now no one approached me. I do not know why people ask me 'You are a doctor. why do you need a sponsor?' Do you ask that to a cricketer? Sportspersons should be encouraged by giving sponsors so they concentrate on the game and not a financial burden," she added.
Arun won a gold medal in powerlifting at the Asian Powerlifting Championship 2019 in Hong Kong April. In February, she had won first place in M-1 Category in All India Federation Cup Powerlifting Championship held in Kolkata.
She started her career in powerlifting in 2017 and has won many accolades in the sport in both international and national meets.
Arun won a gold medal in powerlifting at the Asian Powerlifting Championship 2019 in Hong Kong April. In February, she had won first place in M-1 Category in All India Federation Cup Powerlifting Championship held in Kolkata.
She started the sport back in 2017 after she got motivated by looking at others doing powerlifting in the gym. Arun was also awarded the "Best lifter Runner up award" in the Asian Championship. She is displeased with the fact that government has not awarded her or even supported her. Arun also stated that she had to spend Rs 1.5 lakh from her own savings to participate in the Asian Powerlifting Championship.
"I want recognition for that. I want appreciation for that. I want people to know who Arthi Arun is and want that equal support should be given to each game," she said.(ANI)

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 09:02 IST

Pune: 3 held with demonetised currency worth over Rs 1 cr

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Three people were arrested on Wednesday after demonetised currency with face value of over Rs crore was recovered from their possession, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 08:01 IST

Three girls go missing in Sangareddy in Telangana

Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], June 13 (ANI): Three girls were reported missing in Patancheru area of Sangareddy district in Telangana, police said Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 07:25 IST

Mumbai: 1 killed, 2 injured after cladding panel falls at...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): One person died and two suffered injuries after an aluminium cladding panel fell at Mumbai's Churchgate railway station on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 07:06 IST

All Waqf properties will be geo-tagged and digitised: Naqvi

New Delhi (India), June 13 (ANI): Properties belonging to All India Waqf Board will be geo-tagged and facilities like school, college, hospital, community centre, common centre and hostel will be constructed on them, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has announced.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 06:42 IST

10 booked for harassing Chiranjeevi's son-in-law on Instagram

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13 (ANI): Hyderabad police have booked ten people for allegedly harassing actor Chiranjeevi's son-in-law Kalyan Dev on social media.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 06:38 IST

Bhima Koregaon case: Pune Police raids accused Stan Swamy's home

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 13 (ANI): A Pune police team has conducted searches at human right activist Father Stan Swamy's residence here in connection with Elgaar Parishad (Bhima Koregaon) case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 06:02 IST

BJP's newly constituted Parliament Party Executive Committee to...

New Delhi (India), June 13 (ANI): The BJP's Parliamentary Party Executive Committee will meet for the first time after its reconstitution at the Parliament on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 05:50 IST

Over 100 booked for objectionable post on Kerala CM Pinrayi Vijayan

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 13 (ANI): Amidst the row over a scribe's arrest in Uttar Pradesh over a social media post, Kerala government on Wednesday admitted that cases were slapped on 119 people for posting objectionable comments on social media against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the last t

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 05:05 IST

Gujarat braces up for 'very severe cyclonic storm' Vayu

New Delhi/Gujarat (India), June 13 (ANI): Gujarat government on Wednesday evacuated over 2.7 lakh people from 10 coastal districts as "very severe cyclonic storm" Vayu inched closer to the state coast and is expected to make landfall between Dwarka and Veraval on Thursday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 04:52 IST

Prakash Javadekar to seek report on journalist assault in Shamli

New Delhi [India], Jun 13 (ANI): A day after a journalist was allegedly beaten up by a group of General Railway Police personnel in Shamli of Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said he will seek a report on the incident.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 04:05 IST

Tollywood star Sonakshi duped by online fraudster

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India] Jun 13 (ANI): A Tollywood actress was allegedly duped by an online fraudster to the tune of Rs 1 lakh, the police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 03:45 IST

Priyanka Gandhi reprimands Cong' workers for not giving their...

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday reprimanded Congress workers for not putting their best to make sure the party won the Lok Sabha polls resulting into a humiliating defeat in the state.

Read More
iocl