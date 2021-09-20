Asia's first hybrid flying car to transport people, provide medical emergency services: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday reviewed the model of 'Asia's First Hybrid flying car' and said it will be used for transporting people, cargo as well as for medical emergency services.

He informed that the concept model for the hybrid flying car has been developed by the young team of Vinata AeroMobility.

Taking to Twitter, Scindia said, "Delighted to have been introduced to the concept model of the soon-to-become Asia's First Hybrid flying car by the young team of @VAeromobility."

"Once this takes off, flying cars would be used for transporting people and cargo, as well as for providing medical emergency services. My best wishes to the team. #DroneRevolutionBegins," he added. (ANI)