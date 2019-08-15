Asit Kumar Tripathy appointed Chief Secretary of Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): IAS officer Asit Kumar Tripathy was on Thursday appointed the Chief Secretary of Odisha after the place fell vacant following the appointment of Aditya Padhi as the State Election Commissioner.

Tripathy's appointment will become effective from August 19, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Tripathy, who is currently the Secretary, Home Department and Development Commissioner, said, "It is a big responsibility and a privilege for any IAS officer. The chief minister has already set the priorities that schemes for the social justice sector should be implemented in a transparent manner."

He said, "The second most important sector is the growth of the state. I will work to ensure growth in per capita of the state, infrastructure and most of all employment."

The statement said IAS officer Suresh Chandra Mahapatra has been given the post of the Development Commissioner holding additional charge as Working Chairperson of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, another IAS officer, has been appointed as the Agriculture Production Commissioner.

R Balakrishnan, IAS (Retd.), who is the Chief Adviser, Special Initiatives, will also function as Chief Adviser in the Chief Minister's Office with immediate effect.

Krishan Kumar, IAS, who is the Secretary Works, has been given the additional charge of Chief Administrator, SJTA. (ANI)

