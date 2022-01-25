Aspirants indulging in unlawful activities may face lifetime debarment from getting job, says Railway Ministry

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Railways said on Tuesday that job aspirants found indulging in unlawful activities may face lifetime debarment from obtaining a railway job.



As per a notice from Railways, the ministry has noted that aspirants of Railway jobs have indulged in vandalism/unlawful activities like protests on railway tracks, disruption of train operations, damaging railway properties.

The ministry warns in the notice that, "Such misguided activities are the highest level of indiscipline rendering such aspirants unsuitable for Railway/Government job. Videos of such activities will be examined with the help of specialized agencies and candidates/aspirants found indulged in unlawful activities will be liable for police action as well as lifetime debarment from obtaining a Railway job."

The notice further mentioned that Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are committed to conducting a fair and transparent recruitment process maintaining the highest standards of integrity. "Railway job aspirants/candidates are advised not to be misguided or come under the influence of such elements who are trying to use them for fulfilling their own selfish ends," added the notice. (ANI)

