Assailants open fire at liquor shop in Chandigarh's Sector 9, salesmen injured

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 3 (ANI): Two men, who came in a car, opened fire at a liquor shop located in Sector 9 market of Chandigarh on Tuesday evening, which led to injuries to salesmen stationed behind the counter.

According to the police, the assailants parked the car on the road and entered the market area, following which they fired 5 to 6 bullets at the shop located in the inner circle.

Three salesmen, including Rajesh who got shot in the arm, were injured in the attack and were rushed to GMSH in Sector 16 for treatment. The condition of all those who were injured, is, however, said to be stable.

The owner of the liquor shop, who also owns a petrol pump in Sector-35, has told the police that he has some dispute related to money with some people.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, further investigation is underway. (ANI)

