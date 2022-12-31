Assam: 10 arrested in Nagaon oil theft case

Nagaon (Assam) [India], December 31 (ANI): Assam Police arrested 10 people in connection with an oil theft case and seized two oil tankers and a four-wheeler.

Police made the arrests from various parts of Assam and Meghalaya.

A case was registered at Nagaon police station under Petroleum Act in connection with oil theft. Following the investigation of the case, police arrested 10 persons from Hojai, Barpeta, Golaghat, Guwahati, Nagaon and Meghalaya.



According to Assam Police, the arrested persons were identified as Pranjit Bora (39), Md Sukkur Ali (32), Bitu Singha, Ashir Uddin Hoque (30), Tapan Bania (23), Sagar Bora, Gopal Dey (52), Narayan Sarkar, Emdad Ali alias Bhaity and Parul Hussain.

Leena Doley, Superintendent of Police Nagaon said that all 10 persons were arrested by police in connection with the Nagaon police station case.

"We had formed 10 teams and they raided in different places of Assam and Meghalaya on Thursday night and caught 10 persons. We caught the persons from Meghalaya, Barpeta, Golaghat, Hojai, Guwahati and Nagaon. We have also seized two oil tankers and a four-wheeler. During interrogation, they admit that they had committed the crime," SP Leena Doley said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

