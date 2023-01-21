Assam: 101 kg marijuana seized in Guwahati, 2 held

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 21 (ANI): In a big haul, Guwahati City Police on Saturday arrested two people and seized 101 kg of marijuana from a truck in the Jorabat area, outskirts of Guwahati on Saturday.

Based on a tip off, a special team of Guwahati city police led by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Joint Commissioner of Police intercepted a truck bearing Himachal Pradesh's registration number in the Jorabat area.



Partha Sarathi Mahanta, JCP, Guwahati said that the truck was coming from Tripura.

"During thorough checking, we have recovered and seized 101 kg of marijuana from the truck which was coming from Tripura and going to North India," Mahanta said.



He further said that the market value of the seized marijuana is estimated at around Rs 1 crore.

The police team also arrested two persons.

The marijuana was hidden in the roof of the truck. The police had to break open the truck's roof to seize the drugs.



Earlier this week, on Thursday, the Guwahati police arrested one person and seized 320 kg of cannabis from a truck.

According to the reports, a Special Team of Guwahati City Police led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Mahanta busted the consignment of cannabis from a truck at the Khanapara area in Assam's Dispur on Thursday night.

"A huge haul of 320 kg of cannabis was made from the secret chambers in the truck," Mahanta said. (ANI)

