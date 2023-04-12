Assam: 11,000 folk dancers, drummers to perform Bihu dance on April 14, PM Modi to attend

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 11 (ANI): Assam is going to witness a historic moment on April 14 as over 11,000 folk dancers and drummers will perform Bihu dance together at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took stock of arrangements at the Sarusajai Stadium ahead of the Mega Bihu event and witnessed the rehearsal of folk dancers and drummers.

The Assam government has made all arrangements and the stadium has been decked up for the Mega Bihu programme.



Meanwhile, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma receives a 10-kg fish as a gift from representatives of a fish traders' body of Uzan Bazar, Guwahati ahead of Magh Bihu.



CM Sarma on Sunday shared the details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the state and informed that the PM would be attending the mega Bihu celebration which is scheduled to be held in Guwahati on April 14.

Listing down the several programs scheduled for PM Modi's visit CM Sarma said, "PM Modi will launch several programs from AIIMS Guwahati. One hospital will be built on the IIT Guwahati premises. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of an institute and will attend the closing ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee celebration of Gauhati High Court at Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati."

"PM Modi will attend the programme at Sarusajai Stadium. He will inaugurate the newly installed Assam Petro Chemicals Limited 500 project TPD Methanol at Namrup, costing Rs 1,709 crores. He will lay the foundation stone of another bridge connecting Palasbari-Sualkuchi on the Brahmaputra river, costing Rs 3,170 crore," CM informed further. (ANI)

