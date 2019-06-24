Representative image
Representative image

Assam: 18-year-old ULFA-I cadre held in Charaideo

ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 22:15 IST

Charaideo (Assam) [India], June 23 (ANI): A United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) cadre was held in Dhuniya Pathar area of Charaideo district in Assam on Sunday.
Rituparna Asom alias Surajit Limboo was apprehended by Sapekhati police in the evening here, the police said.
The 18-year-old man had gone missing from his home in September 2018 to join the militant organisation. Some surrendered cadres of the militant organisation had confirmed his joining the ULFA-I.
The man, a class eight school dropout, also admitted about joining the militant ranks after the apprehension.
Last month, three ULFA-I cadres were apprehended in Tinsukia town of the state. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 01:10 IST

60-yr-old neighbour held for molesting minor in Telangana's Medchal

Medchal (Telangana) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl here in Medchal, police said. The incident occurred on June 22.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 00:56 IST

Telangana: Three courier agents of Naxals held; gelatine sticks,...

Mulugu (Telangana) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Police on Saturday arrested three persons, who worked for Naxals as courier agents, from Katapur Cross Road in Mulugu district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 23:27 IST

Councillors who joined BJP will face consequences: TMC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday sought to downplay its councillors joining the BJP and said that they would face the "consequences."

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 23:07 IST

29 encounters in a week in Meerut: ADGP Prashant Kumar

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Meerut Zone, Prashant Kumar, on Sunday said the state police have carried out 29 encounters in the past week.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 22:51 IST

Odisha to close nearly 1000 schools having less than 10 students

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], June 23 (ANI): Close to 1000 schools having less than 10 students on the roll will be shut down in Odisha to tackle the teachers' shortage issue, the government said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 22:41 IST

Anantapuram: Body of newborn found in dustbin

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Locals of Hindupuram area were shocked to find the dead body of a newborn girl on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 22:36 IST

Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences on Pandal collapse mishap in Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed his condolences on deaths due to the 'pandal' collapse mishap at Jasol in Barmer district of Rajasthan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 22:28 IST

21 killed, 54 injured in two separate mishaps in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 23 (ANI): As many as 21 people were killed and 54 others were left injured in two separate mishaps in the state on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 22:27 IST

One arrested after Manoj Tiwari receives death threat

New Delhi (India), June 23 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested a person on Sunday for allegedly threatening Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 22:09 IST

Jharkhand RJD leader floats his own party RJDL

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 23 (ANI): In what is perceived as a blow to RJD in Jharkhand, Gautam Sagar Rana who was made state party president after state RJD chief Annapurna Devi shifted guards to BJP before the general elections, floated his own party, Rashtriya Janata Dal Loktantrik (RJDL), on

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 22:03 IST

Sawai Madhopur: Seven killed, 30 injured in road accident

Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan) [India], June 23 (ANI): Seven people lost their lives and over 30 others were injured when the canter in which they were travelling turned turtle in Barwara on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 21:59 IST

Looking forward for cooperation of Centre, says Odisha CM ahead...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 23 (ANI): Ahead of the state's budget session, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said the state government is looking forward for the cooperation of the Central government.

Read More
iocl