Assam: 181 votes cast against 90 in Haflong's booth, 6 officials suspended

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 5 (ANI): The Sector Officer, Presiding Officer and three others were suspended for dereliction of duty for allowing 181 electors to cast vote against 90 electors at a polling booth in Haflong assembly constituency in Assam.



Apart from the five, one booth-level officer of polling station number 107-A Khothlir LP School has also been suspended, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Assam said.

Assam is all set to go into the last phase of polling on Tuesday. This phase will decide the fate of 337 candidates across 40 constituencies of 12 districts in the state, including the senior minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hemanta Biswa Sarma in the Jalukbari constituency.

There are a total of 12 female candidates and 325 male candidates in the fray, whose fates will be decided by 79,19,641 general electors in the third phase. Of these, 40,11,539 are males, 39,07,963 females and 139 are other genders. There are also 24,460 are service voters. (ANI)

