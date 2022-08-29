Assam: 2 more people held with Al-Qaeda links in Barpeta

Barpeta (Assam), August 29 (ANI): Assam Police have arrested two more persons linked with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in the Barpeta district.

Amitava Sinha, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Barpeta district told ANI that two persons were arrested for their alleged link with AQIS/ABT.

So far, 37 persons have been arrested linked with AQIS/ABT in Assam.

Meanwhile, the district administration and police have been conducting an eviction drive in a Madrasa in the Barpeta district since Monday morning.

Amitava Sinha said that the Madrasa was illegally constructed on government land and there is a link between the arrested two persons and the Madrasa.

Meanwhile, a Madrasa named Shaikhul Hind Mahmudul Hasan Jamiul Huda Islamic Academy located at Dhakaliapara in Barpeta district of Assam and linked with terror suspect was demolished by the district administration and police of Barpeta district on Monday morning.





According to police, two Bangladeshi terrorists linked with AQIS/ABT had stayed at the Madrasa.

One among two Bangladeshi terrorists Md Suman alias Saiful Islam was arrested by police earlier but another terrorist is still absconding.

The Principal of Shaikhul Hind Mahmudul Hasan Jamiul Huda Islamic Academy, Mahmunur Rashid was also arrested by police.



Akbar Ali who helped both Bangladeshi terrorists in their illegal activities along with his brother Abul Kalam Azad have also been arrested by Barpeta district police last night.

During the eviction drive, heavy security personnel was deployed at the location. (ANI)

