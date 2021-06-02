Assam: 24 arrested for attack on doctor, CM assures justice

Dispur (Assam) [India], June 2 (ANI): As many as 24 people have been arrested in connection with the thrashing of a doctor in Assam's Hojai district.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday called the incident a 'barbaric attack' and promised justice.

"24 culprits involved in this barbaric attack have been arrested and the chargesheet will be filed at the earliest. I am personally monitoring this investigation and I promise that justice will be served," he tweeted.

Special DGP of the Assam Police GP Singh informed in a tweet that the arrested persons include the main perpetrators, as well as conspirators of the incident.

"Further action till 0400 Hours on June 2nd - 24 persons including main perpetrators & conspirators have been arrested. This includes the woman seen in the video," he tweeted.

While sharing the video of the incident on his Twitter account earlier on Tuesday, Sarma had said that such attacks would not be tolerated by the state administration.

According to Special DGP GP Singh, the victim of the attack is Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati who was posted in the Udali COVID care centre in Hojai. He was allegedly attacked after a COVID patient died.

Following the incident, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking an effective and strong law "against healthcare violence".

In the letter, the IMA referred to this incident in Assam and requested urgent consideration on an emergency basis and enact a strong and effective act to safeguard the healthcare professionals of the country. (ANI)