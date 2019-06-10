Assam: 3 arrested for possessing tiger hide, teeth, bones

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:42 IST

Kathua rape case: Security beefed up outside Pathankot court...

Pathankot (Punjab)[India], Jun 10 (ANI): The District and Sessions Court here on Monday was turned into a fortress, as a large number of security personnel and riot control vehicles were deployed here ahead of verdict in the gruesome rape and murder of a nomadic minor girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Ka