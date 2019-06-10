Dhemaji (Assam) [india], Jun 10 (ANI): Three persons have been arrested for possessing tiger hide, teeth and bones in Dhemaji district of Assam, police said.
After getting a tip-off, a joint operation was launched by Jonai Police, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and District Forest Department on Sunday.
The three persons who were taken into custody are residents of Arunachal Pradesh (ANI)
Assam: 3 arrested for possessing tiger hide, teeth, bones
ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 09:38 IST
