Assam: 3 arrested with AK-56, ammo and rifle slings in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], June 28 (ANI): State police in association with Changlang Police and 171 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) arrested three persons for illegal possessions of weapons here.

Two AK-56 rifles, two AK-56 magazines, 15 Rifle Slings and one Khukri were recovered by the police from the three people.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)