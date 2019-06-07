Assam: 3 dead in a road accident in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], June 7 (ANI): Three women were killed while another sustained injuries after a car and truck collided on the newly constructed National Highway 52 here on Friday.

The three elderly women died on the spot when the overspeeding truck rammed into their Baleno car.

The deceased and the injured women belonged to a nearby village of Jokai area.

The injured was admitted to the closest hospital for treatment. (ANI)

