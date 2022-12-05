Assam: 3 die in road accident in Harmati

Lakhimpur (Assam) [India], December 5 (ANI): Three people have died in a road accident at Harmati in Assam's Lakhimpur, police said.

Two of the deceased in the Sunday night incident have been identified as Asbadul and Amir, while the third is yet to be identified, Sub-Inspector R Dutta of Harmati Police told ANI over phone.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)