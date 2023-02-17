Assam: 3 killed, six injured in road mishap in Dhemaji district

Dhemaji (Assam) [India], February 17 (ANI): At least three people including a minor were killed and six others injured in a road mishap in Assam's Dhemaji district, informed officials on Friday.

The incident took place at Telam Lakhipathar area near Jonai in Dhemaji district on Thursday.

As per reports, a four wheeler hit one motorcycle, one scooty and a bicycle.

A police officer of Dhemaji district said, "One person died on spot and two others including a minor girl succumbed to their injuries at hospital."

As per police, six others were also injured in the incident and they were rushed to hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)