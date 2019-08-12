Assam: 3 men rape woman in front of differently-abled husband; all arrested

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Three men have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in front of her differently-abled husband at the latter's residence in Bokpara here, police said.

"Three men went to the house of a divyang and asked for water. Later, they raped his wife. All the three accused have been arrested," Assitant Superintendent of Police, Dhruva Bora told reporters here on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Trishit Sharma, Vivek Kunwar and Bhaskar Borgohai.

The incident took place at around 1:30 am on Saturday when the accused had gone to the house of the victim. When the owner opened the gate, they asked for water. As soon as the man went inside to bring water, three men entered forcibly and raped his wife. However, the rape survivor tried to flee from the spot but failed. (ANI)

