Assam: 3 NDFB(S) cadres arrested by security forces along India-Bhutan border

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Three cadres of insurgent organisation, National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Sangbijit) were on Wednesday arrested by security forces from Ripu Reserve Forest along the India-Bhutan border in Assam's Kokrajhar town.

Speaking to media, Circle Inspector Mantu Ram Bora yesterday said, "Based on intelligence inputs about their presence, the operation was jointly carried out by Indian Army, Cobra Battalion of CRPF and Assam Police."

A 7.65 mm pistol and ration were also recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

