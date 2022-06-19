Assam: 44 anti-poaching camps of Kaziranga National Park inundated due to floods

Kaziranga (Assam) [India], June 19 (ANI): As many as 44 anti-poaching camps have been inundated at the Kaziranga national park due to floods.

According to the park authority, the flood water has submerged 15 per cent of Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve areas.

The authority has informed that 44 out of 223 anti-poaching camps of the park have been inundated by the flood waters of the Brahmaputra river. The authority further took adequate measures to protect the wild animals.

Out of 44 camps, 14 are under the Agratoli wildlife range, eight under the Biswanath wildlife division, six under Kaziranga and Burhapahar range, and five under the Bagori range.



Four wild animals including a leopard and three Hog deer were killed and one died under treatment.





In view of the probable flood situation in Kaziranga National Park and to protect human lives as well as the lives of wild animals during the emergent situation, the Bokakhat sub-divisional magistrate has imposed various restrictions, regulated the speed of vehicles in the exercise of the powers conferred U/S 144 Cr. P.C. in the stretch of NH-37 starting from Panbari animal corridor to district/sub-divisional western boundary near Bagori.



Ramesh Gogoi, DFO of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve said, "The animals are yet not come out of the park, but we are on alert."



"From May 12, four animals including a leopard died in the vehicle hit incidents. The water level is now increasing and if the water level of Brahmaputra river will increase more then it will inundate more areas of the park," Gogoi said. (ANI)









