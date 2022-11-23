Assam: 5 dead in truck-car collision in Nagaon

Nagaon (Assam) [India], November 22 (ANI): At least five people were killed following a head-on collision between a truck and a car in Assam's Nagaon district.

The incident took place on the National Highway-37 in the Hatiekhua area under Kaliabor Sub-Division in central Assam on Monday night.

According to the police, all five passengers, who were coming from Bokakhat towards Tezpur side, died on spot.



The deceased persons were identified as Bibek Das, Sanjay Das, Sameer Paul, Vikash Sarma and Sandeep Paul.

"We received information that an accident took place in the Hatiekhua Chariali area. We rushed to the spot. The car was coming from the Bokakhat side and the truck was coming from the opposite direction. All five passengers of the car died," Mridul Debnath, a police officer of the Chulung Police outpost said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

