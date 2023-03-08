Assam: 5 held for supplying SIM cards to Pakistani agents

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 8 (ANI): Assam police have apprehended five persons for their alleged involvement in fraudulently procuring SIM cards from different service providers and supplying those to some Pakistani agents.

The apprehended persons were identified as Ashiqul Islam, Bodor Uddin, Mijanur Rahman, Wahiduz Zaman and Baharul Islam.

These five persons belong to central Assam's Nagaon and Morigaon districts. Police also recovered 18 Mobile Phones, 136 SIM Cards and other items from their possession.



Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, IGP (L&O) and Spokesperson of Assam Police told ANI that the operation was launched based on the inputs of a Central agency.

"Based on inputs by a Central Agency and also inputs from reliable sources it came to light that approximately 10 persons from Nagaon and Morigaon districts are involved in procuring SIM cards from different service providers fraudulently and supplying those to some Pakistani agents and thus working against the integrity and sovereignty of the nation. Accordingly, last night an operation was led by Additional SP (Crime), SDPO Kaliabor and several Police Officers of Nagaon district which resulted in the apprehension of five persons," Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan said.

The police team seized 18 Mobile Phones, 136 numbers of SIM Cards suspected to have been procured for fraudulent purposes, one fingerprint scanner, one high-tech CPU, some related documents (Birth Certificates, Passbooks, Photographs etc) in possession from them and from other absconding suspect's houses.

"During interrogation till now, it has been revealed that accused Ashiqul Islam was using a mobile handset with two IMEI numbers from which a Whatsapp call was made sharing Indian Defense System related information with a foreign embassy (input shared by IB). That specific mobile handset was found in his possession. Other picked-up persons are also found technically involved in this connection. Thorough interrogation in collaboration with the IB officials is on," Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan said.

A case has been registered at Nagaon Police Station under Section 120(B), 121(A), 419, 468, 471, 34 of IPC, R/W Sec 18, 18B, 19 of UA(P) Act, 1967. (ANI)

