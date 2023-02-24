Assam: 5 killed in road accident in Sonitpur

Sonitpur (Assam) [India], February 24 (ANI): Five people were killed after their vehicle fell into a roadside ditch in Assam's Sonitpur district on Friday.

Sushanta Biswa Sarma, Superintendent of Police of Sonitpur district said, "The driver of the vehicle bearing registration number AS-12 R-2115 lost its control and it hit a roadside tree and fell into a ditch."

"Five persons travelling in the vehicle died," SP Sarma said.



The incident occurred at Mit Supply area near Tezpur in Sonitpur district.

The identities of the victims are yet to ascertained, SP Sarma said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

