Assam: 530 villages across 11 districts affected by heavy rain

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 11 (ANI): Heavy rain in the state has led to a flood like situation in 11 districts of the state, affecting a total of 530 villages.

According to an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, as of 5 pm on July 10, a total of 13,267.74 hectares of crop area was devastated and 2,07,098 people across the state have been affected by the floods.

Three people also reportedly died in the floods.

13 relief camps have been set in operation to carry out rescue and relief measure. 249 inmates have been registered in these relief camps.

The 11 districts which have been hit by the floods include -- Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Jorhat, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Majuli, Chirang, Dibrugarh and Golaghat.

The Brahmaputra river is currently flowing above the danger level at Nimati Ghat in Jorhat. Dikhow, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Puthimari and Beki rivers are also flowing above the danger level.

Excess water from the Ronganodi Hydro Electric Project has been released in Lakhimpur district, adding to the woes of the people. (ANI)

