Assam adds 169 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Dispur (Assam) [India], December 5 (ANI): Assam added 169 fresh COVID-19 cases and three fatalities in the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin said on Saturday.

With this tally, the total number of cases in the state rose to 6,17,475. A total of 1,204 active cases are present till date.



As many as 6,08,808 discharges have been there till date in the state wherein 95 patients were discharged on Saturday. The recovery rate stands at 98.60 per cent.

However, the death toll increased to 6,116 including the new fatalities.

As far as the COVID-19 vaccination status is concerned, 3,40,56,676 persons have been vaccinated till date in the state including 2,14,32,709 with first doses and the rest with the second dose. (ANI)

