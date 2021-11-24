Assam adds 207 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Dispur (Assam) [India], November 24 (ANI): A total of 207 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths were recorded in Assam on Tuesday, informed the state's health department.

The COVID-19 case tally in Assam has reached 6,15,781. Of these, 1,629 are active cases.

With 157 new recoveries made from the infection in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 6,06,726. The recovery rate is at 98.53 per cent.



As per the health bulletin, the death toll is at 6,079 and the case fatality rate is 0.99 per cent. The positivity rate on Tuesday was 0.56 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 36,720 tests were conducted to detect the presence of the virus in the state's population. Since the onset of the pandemic last year, 2,55,28,259 tests have been conducted.

The two deaths reported in Assam on Tuesday were from Kamrup Metropolitan district.

The high case load districts include Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup Rural, Udalguri and Barpeta.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19, total 3,20,00,694 eligible beneficiaries in Assam have been administered the vaccine. Of these, 2,08,86,171 took their first dose and 1,11,14,523 people took their second dose. (ANI)

