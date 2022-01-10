Assam administers total 7921 'precautionary dose' of COVID-19 vaccine today

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 10 (ANI): In Assam, over 7,921 healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens got the 'precaution dose' on the first day of booster vaccination in the state, the Assam government said on Monday.

The state Health Minister Keshav Mahanta visited the Jorhat Medical College and launched the COVID-19 precautionary dose.



In its official release, the state health department stated, among the 7,921 beneficiaries who took the COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, there were 4,577 healthcare workers, 1439 frontline workers and 1,905 senior citizens.

"On the first day of 'Precaution Dose' for the identified categories of beneficiaries for COVID vaccination today, more than 9 lakh doses were administered to the eligible age group", stated the official release of Health Ministry on Monday. As many as 491013 healthcare workers, 190383 frontline workers and 254868 senior citizens got 'precautionary dose' today, stated the Central Government.

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Prime Minister on December 25, announced the inoculation of 'precautionary dose' for healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities from January 10. The online registration of 'precautionary dose' on the CO-WIN platform began on January 8, Friday. (ANI)

