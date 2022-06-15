Assam: Amid Heavy rain in Kamrup, district administration issues advisory

Kamrup (Assam) [India], June 14 (ANI): In wake of continuous heavy rainfall, Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration on Tuesday issued an urgent advisory for the people.

"In view of incessant rains, citizens are advised not to venture out unless absolutely essential. If your residence is prone to water logging/landslides please consider shifting to a safer location," the advisory said.

The District Administration also issued helpline numbers for any emergency situation.



Meanwhile, several parts of Guwahati witnessed waterlogging due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday.



Further, four persons were buried alive following a massive landslide that took place at Nizarapar area near Boragaon area in Assam's capital city Guwahati on Tuesday.

The landslide happened due to heavy rainfall since Monday night.



Following the incident, police personnel and Fire and Emergency Services teams rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of four persons from under the debris.

Pertinent to mention, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the continuation of heavy rainfall activity over Assam and Meghalaya till June 17. IMD issued a red alert for both Assam and Meghalaya.

Several places in Assam and Meghalaya have been receiving extremely heavy rainfall. (ANI)

