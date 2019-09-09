Assam: Amit Shah meets CM Sonowal, governor Mukhi

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Governor Jagdish Mukhi at Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present at the event.

Later, Shah visited the Kamakhya Temple here along with Sonowal and Sarma.

The Union Home Minister is in the state for a two-day visit.

On Sunday, he had addressed the 68th Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council, where he said that the Centre will not scrap Article 371 of the Constitution, which grants special provisions to the north-eastern states.

"Article 371 is not a temporary provision like Article 370 was. It is a special provision. We respect that and will not tamper with it," he had said. (ANI)