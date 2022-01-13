Assam and Nagaland Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi tests positive for COVID-19

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 13 (ANI): Assam and Nagaland Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

On the other hand, Assam reported nine fresh cases and Nagaland none of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Assam on Wednesday reported 3,274 fresh COVID-19 cases, as per the state health bulletin.



Nagaland on Wednesday reported 199 new COVID-19 cases, as per the state health department.

India reported 2,47,417 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

Today's fresh COVID-19 cases are about 27 per cent higher than compared to yesterday's. On Wednesday, the country logged 1,94,720 new COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

