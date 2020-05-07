Assam announces summer vacation for schools, colleges till May 31

Dispur (Assam) [India], May 7 (ANI): The Assam government on Thursday declared summer vacation for schools and colleges as a precautionary measure amid coronavirus pandemic.

"Assam government has decided to declare summer vacation for schools and colleges from May 1 to May 31," said Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Notably, the state government had suspended all teaching and learning activity from March 23 due to the rising cases of coronavirus across the country.

All government schools have also been also instructed to commence online classes for X and XII. (ANI)

