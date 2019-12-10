Assam: Anti-CAB supporters carry out protest in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Several people belonging to different organisations on Tuesday came out on the streets of Dibrugarh city to stage protest against the passage of contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in Lok Sabha.

The protestors raised slogans of 'Jai Assam', 'take back Citizenship Bill', 'go back BJP', and 'go back RSS'.

"All the people have come out against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill brought by the Centre and are holding the state government responsible for it too," one of the protesters told ANI here.

Another protestor added that the outrage will continue till the Bill is taken back by the Centre.

"We are protesting against the CAB passed in Lok Sabha, which was brought by Amit Shah. The Centre should understand the demands of people. We, the people of Assam, are against the bill and will continue these protests till it is taken back," he said.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday, will be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The Bill, which seeks to give citizenship to refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Bill with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted.

The cut-off date for getting citizenship under the bill is December 31, 2014.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Modi government requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member House to pass the bill. (ANI)

