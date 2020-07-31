Assam: Army apprehends active cadre of NSCN(IM) in Tinsukia district

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Indian Army apprehended an active cadre of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland near Ledo in Tinsukia district on Thursday.

According to the Army, the NSCN (IM) was suspected of being involved in extortion and recruitment activities in Ledo and Margherita.

Earlier this month, five National Socialist Council of Nagaland cadres were apprehended along with arms and ammunition in Nagaland's Kohima on July 6. (ANI)

