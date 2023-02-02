Assam: Army reaches out to school students under project Arohan

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 1 (ANI): As part of Project Arohan, Indian Army reached out to 244 students from Charaideo and Sivasagar districts as well as their teachers, through a "Know Your Army" Mela at Narangi Military Station on Wednesday.

Project Arohan, the flagship scheme of the Assam government for meritorious students of class IX-XII Army, aims at not just felicitation but also empowerment of students through awareness and exposure to career choices.

The event was organized by 101 Area under the aegis of Eastern Command and executed by 51 Sub Area.



Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita GOC-in-C, Eastern Command and Maj Gen RK Jha, Officiating GOC 101 Area exhorted the students to always give their best and serve the Nation's cause with pride and honour whichever field of work they choose. They also

shared their great personal experiences of service life bringing out the satisfaction of a career in the Armed Forces and asked them to prepare well as the Armed Forces only select the best.



The students were also enthused by the opportunity to meet Gallantry Award winners, who were a source of great motivation through their talks during the event. There was also an interactive session with a woman officer and girl students regarding various career opportunities in the Armed Forces, said the Defence Public Relations Officer, Guwahati statement.

The performances by NCC cadets and military pipe band display with various martial tunes added to the fervour and was an exhilarating experience for all present. The thoughtful display of military equipment and weapons was another attraction as students were allowed to get hands-on experience of handling real weapons.

The students expressed gratefulness for the well-thought-out arrangements, especially the Information kiosks set up at the venue to share information regarding enrolment in Indian Army for aspiring students.



The students also got a unique opportunity to visit army installations at Narangi Military Station, where they were explained about the roles and task of various Indian Army units. Students were enthralled and inspired by the majestic display of Army equipment, motivational talks given by gallantry award winners and various performances.

Indian Army was proud to associate with AROHAN scheme of Assam government as an initiative that would give the students great exposure and guidance in choosing the right career option making them responsible citizens in times to come, the statement said.

The iconic event will be remembered for its stellar role in motivating the students and showing them that the Indian Army is not just a profession but a way of life - full of adventures and challenges while giving the blessed opportunity to serve our motherland. It was highlighted that students willing to join the Armed forces require determination and perseverance as well as more such visits to give them the required impetus and exposure to help them, added the statement. (ANI)

