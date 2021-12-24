Assam Assembly passes Bill for recruitment commission for Class III and IV posts

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 24 (ANI): Assam Assembly on Thursday passed Assam Direct Recruitment Commission for Analogous Posts in Class-III and Class-IV Bill, 2021.



The bill seeks to constitute a direct recruitment commission for Class III and IV posts in different government departments and establishments in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the bill will ease the burden of the exchequer by simplifying the recruitment process.

"The Analogous Posts in Class-III and Class-IV Bill, 2021, which was passed in the Assembly today, will greatly ease the burden of the exchequer by simplifying the recruitment process and get us closer to fulfilling our promise of providing 1 lakh jobs to unemployed youth of Assam," the Assam CM tweeted. (ANI)

