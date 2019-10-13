Assam: At least 12 security personnel attacked by mob in Hailakandi district

Hailakandi (Assam) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): At least 12 security personnel, including policemen, were injured after they were attacked by an irate mob in Assam's Hailakandi district.

According to police, the attack was reported while the security personnel tried to save four people from being lynched at Nitainagar village in Hailakandi district of South Assam on Saturday. Several villagers were also injured in the attack.

"Hailakandi Sadar police station Officer In-charge (OC) Hemanta Kumar Das, another officer Ashoke Chakraborty and OC Borat Chandra Kar of Algapur police station along with two CRPF jawans were seriously injured when they went to save four people who were being lynched by a mob with sticks in Nitainagar village which is around 13 km away from Hailakandi," said Prabindra KR Nath, Superintendent of Police (SP).

"Local people suspected the villagers along with the police sleuths who came to rescue them, to be child-lifters and attacked them," he added. (ANI)

