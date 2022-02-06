Assam attracts 16 ethanol projects worth Rs 3,290 crore: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 6 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday held a meeting with the promoters of seven ethanol manufacturing entities who came forward under Assam Ethanol Production Promotion Policy, 2021 to set up their plants in the state.

Since the declaration of the State Ethanol Policy in August 2021, Assam has attracted 16 ethanol projects worth Rs 3,290 crore as a fallout of a consortium of OMCs floated bids for long term ethanol procurement.

Assam attracted 16 ethanol projects worth Rs 3,290 crore.

During the meet held at Chief Minister's office in Janata Bhawan in Guwahati, the promoters apprised the Chief Minister of their latest developments and different issues they are facing.

Sarma said that "the state government will provide all necessary support to them to resolve all of their outstanding issues to facilitate expeditious implementation of the projects under the policy."



During the meeting, it has been informed that all the seven entities are presently ready to commence construction and commercial production of bio-fuel by the middle of 2023.

To facilitate Ethanol production, Industry Department established a 24x7 support centre for the entities to obtain various approvals and clearance required to set up their plants.

Six out of seven entities have been provided with land in Industrial Development Corporation Industrial Parks across various parts of the state including two units in IGC Matia, one unit each at Industrial Landbank in Sipajhar, ID Dhing, IGC Balipara and near Assam Plastic Park, Tinsukia.

The proposed annual capacity of these seven units will be 970 KLD with a planned investment of Rs 1,154 crore which will generate direct employment avenues for 1,000 people and indirect employment for nearly 4,000.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli and Industry and Commerce Minister Chandramohan Patowary were also present during the discussion. (ANI)

