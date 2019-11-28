Assam bans gutkha, pan masala containing tobacco, nicotine for 1 year

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The Assam government has prohibited manufacturing, storage, transportation, display, distribution and sale of gutkha, pan masala or any chewing material containing tobacco or nicotine as ingredients, for a period of one year.

The decision has been taken in the interest of public health with immediate effect, read an official statement from the food department.

"In pursuance of Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulation, 2011, the manufacture, storage, transportation, display, distribution or sale of gutkha, pan masala, or any chewing material etc (by whatsoever name) containing tobacco and/or nicotine as ingredients available in the market, are hereby prohibited in the state of Assam for a period of one year under Clause (a) of Sub-Section 2 of Section 30 of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 in the interest of public health with immediate effect," it stated. (ANI)

