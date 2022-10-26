Assam BJP leader demands action against Congress-AIUDF MLAs for "supporting" Miya Museum

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 26 (ANI): October 26: Assam BJP MLA Diganta Kalita on Wednesday demanded that the government should take action against those Congress and AIUDF MLAs who also support Miya Museum.

A few MLAs of the Opposition Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) have come up in support of the Miya Museum and criticized the Assam government for its actions against Miya Museum.

"The government should take action against those MLAs who are talking in support of Miya Museum. Earlier, they (Congress and AIUDF) had supported the illegal Madrasa issue and opposed the government's actions and now they are supporting Miya Museum. If they will continue to do these things, then the state government should take action against them," Diganta Kalita said.

The Assam BJP MLA further said that the Assam police might have gotten some information about the linkage between the people who established the Miya Museum and terror organizations. The state police and state government have taken strict action on it.

Hitting out at the Congress and AIUDF, the BJP MLA said that, they (Congress and AIUDF) are trying to divide Assam for their own political interest.



"I want to request the Congress party that, don't divide Assam for your political gain," Diganta Kalita said.

He also said that, after the Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma's reaction, we have come to know that the Miya Museum was established in a PMAY house.

"There is no Miya community in Assam. In Assam, there are various tribes, and Assamese ethnic groups and there is no relation with Miya. Actually, the migrated people from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) have been trying to attach themselves to the Assamese people and termed themselves as Miya community people. The tools and equipment which were kept in the Miya Museum all are belonging to the Assamese people and ethnic groups," the BJP MLA said.

He further said that, if they want to establish Miya Museum then go to Bangladesh, not to Assam.

"If they will try again to establish Miya Museum in Assam, then all Assamese people will raise their voices against it. I request the Assam government that, the government should take appropriate measures that there should be no trace of Miya Museum in Assam," Diganta Kalita said. (ANI)

