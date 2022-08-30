Assam BJP MLA appeals to state govt to 'strictly' monitor funding of unauthorised madrasas

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 30 (ANI): Assam BJP MLA Diganta Kalita on Tuesday appealed to the state government and state police to strictly monitor the "unauthorised and suspicious madrasas" in the state and their funding.

Kalita alleged that some unauthorised and suspicious madrasas were established in some remote areas of the state.

On Monday, a madrasa located at Dhakaliapara in Barpeta district of Assam, allegedly linked with terror organisations, was demolished by the district administration and police of Barpeta district.



According to police, two Bangladeshi terrorists linked with AQIS/ABT had stayed at the Madrasa.

One among two Bangladeshi terrorists Md Suman alias Saiful Islam was arrested by police earlier but another terrorist is still absconding. The Principal of Shaikhul Hind Mahmudul Hasan Jamiul Huda Islamic Academy, Mahmunur Rashid was also arrested by police.

Akbar Ali who helped both Bangladeshi terrorists in their illegal activities alongwith his brother Abul Kalam Azad were arrested by Barpeta district police on Sunday night.

The Assam BJP MLA also slammed the Congress party after some MLAs criticized the Assam government's action against Jihadi, AQIS/ABT in the state.

Diganta Kalita appealed to the Congress party to support the Assam government's fight against anti-national elements. (ANI)

