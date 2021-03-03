Assam BJP's core group to meet today over state Assembly elections

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): A meeting of Assam BJP's core group over the state Assembly elections will be held in Delhi on Wednesday.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other BJP leaders will meet the party's national president JP Nadda ahead of the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting.



A meeting of the CEC will be held on Thursday at the party headquarter in Delhi which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, party chief JP Nadda, party leader BL Santosh and others. The CEC will clear the name of the candidates for polls and will also release the list of the candidates.

The Election Commission of India earlier announced that Assam will go to polls in three phases beginning March 27.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

