Assam boat accident: 70 people still missing, says rescue official

Jorhat (Assam) [India], September 8 (ANI): At least 70 people are still missing after a passenger boat sank in the Brahmaputra river after colliding with another boat near Nimati Ghat in Assam's Jorhat, said a rescue official on Wednesday.

According to NDRF Deputy Commandant P Srivastava, as per the state report, 50 people have been rescued and 70 are still missing in the incident in which a boat carrying about 100 passengers and some vehicles capsized after colliding with another boat in the Brahmaputra river in Assam.

Forty people have been rescued so far, according to the district officials.

The two boats were ferrying around 120 passengers and many of them are still missing, according to the national disaster response force (NDRF), which is engaged in rescue operations.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he has directed Majuli and Jorhat administrations to undertake rescue missions expeditiously with help of NDRF and SDRF.

"I am pained at the tragic boat accident near Nimati Ghat, Jorhat. Directed Majuli & Jorhat admin to undertake rescue mission expeditiously with help of @NDRFHQ& SDRF. Advising Min @BimalBorahbjp to immediately rush to the accident site. I'll also visit Nimati Ghat tomorrow," Sarma said.

Home Minister Amit Shah also enquired about the incident and offered all possible help for the rescue.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal expressed anguish over the accident in Majuli. He directed the ministry to provide all necessary support to help the victims.

"Anguished to learn of the ferry accident in Majuli. I have talked with Assam CM Himanta Sarma regarding the accident and he has informed me of ongoing rescue and relief operations. I have directed the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways to provide all necessary support to help the victims," Sonowal said. (ANI)

