Assam: Bodoland Territorial Council announces 'local holiday' for Diwali, Kali Puja on Oct 25

Kokorajhar (Assam) [India], October 22 (ANI): A local holiday has been declared in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTR) region of Assam on October 25 on the occasion of Diwali and Kali Puja.

The holiday has been announced in the districts Kokorajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur and Udalguri.

The Principal Secretary of BTR, in official notification on Friday, said that all educational institutions, and government and semi-government officers under the Bodoland Territorial Council shall remain closed on October 25.

The announcement has come as the festivals of Diwali and Kali Puja are coinciding this year on October 24, and Assam has immersed in festive fervour completely.

From idol makers working for hours to complete the Goddess Kali's idols to streets brimming with cultural events, preparations are going in full swing in Assam's Guwahati, and undoubtedly, it is a delight to watch the city celebrating the festival of lights in an unfettered manner after almost two years of Covid pause.

Preparations are underway to celebrate Diwali and Kali Puja at different places in Guwahati.

The Kali Puja celebration committee in Guwahati, which is preparing to celebrate this year's Kali Puja, has taken the ISRO theme for their pandal.

Vivekananda Sporting Club of Colony Bazar, Kalapahar in Guwahati, has organized the Kali Puja festival and has taken the ISRO theme on the mark of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Co-Treasurer of Vivekananda Sporting Club Sashanka Chakraborty said that as the country marked its 75th year of Independence on August 15 this year and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, they have taken the ISRO theme for their Kali Puja pandal.

"Our club has been organizing the Kali Puja for the last 58 years. This year, we have organized a three-day programme for celebrating Diwali and Kali Puja to be held on October 24. This is one of the biggest Kali Puja in the state. Our preparations are on a war footing. Our budget is around Rs 15 lakh. Our club is a socio-cultural club and we will distribute blankets among 500 poor people on October 24," Sashanka Chakraborty said on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Secretary of the organizing committee, Badal Palit, said, "This year, we are trying to show the ISRO launch pad in our Kali Puja pandal. We are trying to show our country's strength by taking this theme."

Kali Puja, also known as Shyam Puja, is celebrated on the new moon day (Dipannita Amavasya) of the Hindu month Kartik.

Deepavali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great pomp. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more.

Hindu mythology states that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera as part of the festival of lights.

With Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi as the first day and Bhai Dooj as the last, Diwali festivities last for five days. Govatsa Dwadashi signifies the beginning of Diwali in Maharashtra one day earlier. Drik Panchang predicts that Diwali's five days will start on October 22 and end on October 25.

According to the lunisolar Hindu calendar, Diwali is observed between the middle of October and November. (ANI)