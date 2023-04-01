Assam: Brown Sugar worth Rs 55 lakh seized in Karimganj, one held

Karimganj (Assam) [India], March 31 (ANI): In a joint operation of police and Assam Rifles seized 276 grams of Brown Sugar worth Rs 55 lakh and apprehended a drug peddler in Assam's Karimganj district on Friday.

According to reports, the Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (E) in a joint operation with Patharkandi police station apprehended one drug peddler alongwith suspected Brown Sugar (grade-II).

Based on credible information about drugs sale, the Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles launched a joint operation with police from Patharkandi Police Station on Friday and the operation party apprehended one drug peddler alongwith 276 grams of suspected Brown Sugar (Grade -II) with an approximate cost of Rs 55 lakh from Patharkandi area in Karimganj district.



Karimganj Deputy Superintendent of Police Gitartha Dev Sarma said that in a joint operation police and Assam Rifles launched the operation at the Patharkandi Bataia area and apprehended one drug peddler.

"We have recovered 8 soap cases containing around 276 grams of drugs in possession from him. The apprehended person was identified as Kabir Uddin," Gitartha Dev Sarma said.

The drug peddler alongwith seized contents were handed over to Patharkandi police station for further investigation and legal proceedings. (ANI)

