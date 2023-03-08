Assam: BSF personnel celebrate Holi at Indo-Bangladesh border

Karimganj (Assam) [India], March 8 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Wednesday celebrated Holi in Assam's Kaimganj district along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The personnel were seen singing and dancing away from their families. The Jawans applied colours on fellow soldiers and danced to patriotic songs.

Holi was celebrated by the soldiers, standing tall at border areas, across the country today. Some celebrated with their family while some celebrated away from their home.



Earlier in the day, BSF personnel also celebrated Holi at BSF headquarters in Khasa, Punjab.

'BSF personnel and their families celebrate Holi with all might and colours today," said one of the officials.

The Khasa campus was drenched with colours. The personnel were seen singing and dancing.

One of the officials told ANI that the personnel celebrate every festival, including Holi with their families and the team. He also conveyed best wishes to the men at the border and their families.

"Like we celebrate the festivals together without any differences, another of our team is deployed at the borders keeping our nation's security in check", the official said. (ANI)

