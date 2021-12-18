Assam cabinet approves recruitment in panchayat, rural development, govt schools

Dispur (Assam) [India], December 18 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a cabinet meeting in Guwahati where several decisions including appointments in Panchayat and Rural Development Department, forensics, engagement of guest faculty in schools, the welfare of Assam Agitation victims and families were taken.

The cabinet meeting which was held on Friday approved recruitment in 1,391 Grade-III and Grade-IV posts (1,004 Grade-III posts, 377 Grade-IV and 10 vacant posts of Driver) in the Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

"Guest faculty will also be engaged in Elementary and Secondary government, provincialized and other government institutional run schools. Service period of guest faculty will be for an academic year and guest faculty will be engaged by alumni associations, NGOs, etc," as per the official statement.



Cabinet also approved "The Assam Direct Recruitment Commissions for Analogous Posts in Class-III and Class-IV Act, 2021" which proposes to make special provisions for conducting common examinations and selection of candidates for appointments to Class-III and Class-IV posts in government offices.

Two new members from AASU to be added to the Trust set up for the welfare of Assam Agitation victims and their families. Licenses issued to PDS retailers will also be valid for 3 years.

"Powers and functions of State Level Police Accountability Commission to be made consonance with the judgment of Supreme Court dated September 22, 2006, in Prakash Singh and Others vs Union of India and Others case. Assam Police Act, 2007 to be amended for the purpose," reads the statement. (ANI)

